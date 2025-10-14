Harford County resolution calls for BGE to mitigate impacts for Brandon Shores project

The Harford County Council passed a resolution on Tuesday calling on Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) to use all of its efforts to minimize the impact of a highly debated powerline project.

BGE is seeking to connect transmission lines through Anne Arundel, Harford, and Baltimore counties through its Brandon Shores Retirement Mitigation project.

The Brandon Shores Power Plant in Anne Arundel County, which is owned by Talen Energy, is closing down, leaving BGE to plan how to service residents in the area.

BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopolus said in April that the project would connect transmission lines using space where lines already exist to link Anne Arundel, Harford, and Baltimore counties to another power plant in Pennsylvania.

Harford County leaders want BGE to settle any issues with land ownership before beginning the work, and even paying property owners in the path of transmission lines.

The project is currently being discussed in court as some landowners are fighting against it.

A Public Service Commission judge is expected to rule in this case by the end of the year.

Safety concerns of power lines

In April, residents in those communities shared their concerns about the potential impacts the powerline project could cause, which is why they created the group, "No More Power Lines."

"Now they want to add 12 more of these high voltage, 230,000-volt industrial power lines coming through a residential community, coming within feet of windows where little children sleep," said John Von Paris, a Kingsville resident. "The electromagnetic radiation that comes off of these poles is very concerning."

Rachel Ullmann, who is also a member of "No More Power Lines," has other safety concerns.

"I'm very concerned about the risk of wildfires, especially since the line runs through the Gunpowder Falls State Park," Ullmann said. "My house is within 100 feet of the park, and I can't do anything to stop a wildfire once it starts."