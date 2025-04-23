Baltimore County residents pushing back against more power lines after power plant closes

Residents in a Baltimore County community are fighting back against more power lines in their community following the closure of a nearby power plant. However, Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) says it's the only way to continue to supply power to the area.

The Brandon Shores Power Plant in Anne Arundel County, which is owned by Talen Energy, is closing down, leaving BGE to plan how to service residents in the area.

BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopolus said the Brandon Shores Retirement Mitigation Project would connect transmission lines using space where lines already exist to link Anne Arundel, Harford, and Baltimore counties to another powerplant in Pennsylvania.

"The bottom line is, this project is absolutely vital and absolutely necessary for the systemwide reliability of our region," Alexopulos said.

A judge with the Public Service Commission is considering both sides of the issue, and will make a final decision soon.

Safety concerns of power lines

Residents in those communities are worried about the potential impacts it could cause, which is why they've created the group, "No More Power Lines."

"Now they want to add 12 more of these high voltage, 230,000-volt industrial power lines coming through a residential community, coming within feet of windows where little children sleep," said John Von Paris, a Kingsville resident who already has power lines throughout his backyard. "The electromagnetic radiation that comes off of these poles is very concerning."

Some studies suggest that EMF could be linked to childhood cancer and other health concerns, although according to the National Cancer Institute, it has not yet been definitively proven.

Rachel Ullmann, who is also a member of "No More Power Lines," has other safety concerns.

"I'm very concerned about the risk of wildfires, especially since the line runs through the Gunpowder Falls State Park," Ullmann said. "My house is within 100 feet of the park, and I can't do anything to stop a wildfire once it starts."

Residents ask BGE for alternate options

Community members say they are not willing to take these risks, adding they want to explore a different option by building the lines underground.

Alexopulos says that option is 5 to 10 times more expensive and would have more of a significant environmental impact.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, who also lives in Kingsville, says he wants to see more of an effort from BGE to find middle ground with the residents.

"The county council, twice now in a unanimous and bipartisan vote, has asked for them to try to set some better conditions, and we don't see any action from those who want this project," Marks said.