I-95 South in Harford County closed due to jackknifed tractor-trailer

Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Harford County at MD-24 Tuesday afternoon due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer, according to Maryland traffic officials.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) urged drivers to use an alternate route after the highway closed around 11:30 a.m.

Abingdon Fire crews responded to the scene near Exit 77A and shared photos of the truck jackknifed near a median along the highway. Another car was also seen damaged and disabled near the scene, photos show.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Winter weather in Maryland

The crash comes just after parts of Maryland experienced winter weather on Tuesday morning, prompting some school closures and delays around the state.

In Harford County, schools closed due to slick roads and icy conditions in some areas.

Much of the state saw a mix of sleet and snow early Tuesday morning before conditions changed to mostly rainy. According to the First Alert Weather Team, pockets of colder air lingered for longer in parts of Frederick and Harford counties, leading to a greater risk for icy roads.

Periods of rain and chilly weather are expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon across Maryland.