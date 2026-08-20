Back-to-school preps ramp up in Harford County as teachers report for orientation

Back to school preparations are in full swing in Harford County, Maryland. New teachers reported for orientation Thursday, as the district counts down the days until students return to the classroom.

While the halls are empty right now, soon they'll be filled with students.

"I've been waiting for it. I'm excited to see the kids come in their classroom," said Christian Shertzer, a physical education teacher at Youth's Benefit Elementary School. "It feels really rewarding, and it just feels like I want to make sure that they know that there are so many people out there looking out for them and wanting them to succeed in life."

"It's a little nerve-wracking, but it's good nerves. Get to have my own classroom. Get to give the atmosphere, the culture, the vibe that I want the kids to feel for me. Get to know me, and also get to know the kids as well," Zayrron Blake, a health teacher at Edgewood High School, added.

Dr. Dyann Mack is now starting her 31st year with the district, but it will be her first as superintendent. She still remembers her first days as a teacher.

"The teachers they set the tone for the school system," Mack said. "Looking to my left, looking to my right, and just kind of wondering, like what decision did I make?"

Mack spoke to the new teachers Thursday, telling them to craft experiences for students to make an impact.

"It was a full circle moment to be able to stand in front of them and talk about the things that I know. Harford County Public Schools is about the people," Mack said. "It's about relationships. It's about the achievement, and there's a room full of testimony for that."

Several new teachers are products of the school system themselves. They said they wanted to serve their community the way that it poured into them.

"I really enjoyed the relationships that I created with my peers and also my educators, and had a really good experience in my education, and really wanted to come back and provide that for the students in the schools," Carly Kurgan, a speech language pathologist at Homestead-Wakefield Elementary School, said. "I think I'm very excited to meet my students and just be another person for them."

Now that the countdown is on to the first day on Aug. 31, the new teachers want Harford County families to know their children are in good hands.

"Try your best. I don't even know all the answers, and I think that's the great thing about any profession is there's always room to learn, and the same for students. There's always something to learn for them," Kurgan said.

"Come willing to learn. Come with an open mind. Things can get difficult. Things might get tricky, but stick through and persevere, and we'll get through it together," Blake said.