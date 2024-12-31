Harford County mother charged with murder of infant daughter

BALTIMORE - A Harford County mother is facing charges in the death of her infant daughter, according the county deputies.

Maya Dennis, 32, has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse after she indicated to deputies that she was responsible for the fatal injuries, officials said.

NEWS RELEASE

Mother Charged in Infant Daughter’s Homicide



[December 31, 2024, Aberdeen, MD] A mother is in custody after being charged in the death of her 5 ½-month-old baby girl. pic.twitter.com/yIrfkc6cYK — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) December 31, 2024

On December 29, the 5 1/2-month-old child was taken to the hospital with multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds, a fractured leg and numerous other life-threatening injuries, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The infant died of her injuries on December 31.

Investigators said Dennis had sole care and custody of the child when the child was injured. Dennis was arrested at the hospital and was taken to the Harford County Detention Center.

Other recent parent arrests

That wasn't only recent arrest in the area following the death of a young child.

In November, a mother in Glen Burnie was arrested after her 2-year-old daughter died with fentanyl in her system. In October, a father in Owings Mills shot his 2-year-old child before taking his own life.

Also in October, the parents of a 5-year-old girl who died were arrested for child abuse and neglect. And, on Christmas Eve, a father allegedly shot and killed his 4-year-old son, while also facing charges for shooting a woman and his 1-year-old child.