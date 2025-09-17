Harford County high school football team under investigation over alleged hazing incident

A Harford County high school football team is under investigation by law enforcement and Child Protective Services following an alleged hazing incident.

The incident temporarily paused the Harford Technical High School football season, and they were forced to forfeit a game.

Details about the incident are limited at this time, but the Harford County Sheriff's Office told WJZ they are aware of and investigating allegations, including sexual assault.

On Sept. 9, school principal Erin Mock emailed parents at the school about an incident, writing in part, "I want our families to know that we take every incident very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation."

The principal alerted parents that JV and varsity football practice would be cancelled that day. The next day, she announced that the week's game against Elkton was canceled.

The principal asked anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

A final email, sent on Sept. 12, told parents that football would resume this week, writing, "Our first responsibility is to create an environment where safety, respect, and accountability are at the forefront of all we do."

"I think it's horrible"

Harford County residents told WJZ that there's no excuse for hazing.

"I think it's horrible," a Harford County resident said. "I think parents need to get involved, and teachers also need to get involved."

Which is why an incident involving the Harford Technical High School football team…is now being investigated by the Harford County Sheriff's Office, and Child Protective Services.

A parent of a Harford Tech football player, who didn't want to be identified, told WJZ that there are videos of the incident, but it only involved a few players, adding it was, "not even something the majority of the team knew happened, let alone knew was happening."

Community members said that taking action is the only way to make sure these incidents don't continue.

"Maybe they thought it was funny what they were doing, and it was not dangerous," a community member said.

"It's tough, the social media and internet, unfortunately, might have ruined some kids," another community member said. "It's tough what the kids have to go through this day and age."

Football team allowed to play this week

The Harford County School District would not comment on the details of the incident or if it happened on school grounds.

"HCPS continues to investigate the individuals involved in the incident, along with law enforcement and Child Protective Services. Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken," the district said in a statement.

The team will play in this Friday's game against Edgewood, but it is not clear if all of the players will be allowed to participate.