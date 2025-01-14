Harford County councilmember fights court order over employment with sheriff's office

BALTIMORE -- Harford County Councilmember Aaron Penman is fighting a court order filed by county executive Bob Cassilly that would remove him from office because of his employment with the sheriff's department.

Penman believes this is some sort of retribution over prior conflicts.

"In the last two years, it's been confrontational, to say the least," Penman told WJZ. "I opposed the county executive on several issues and I really believe this is a repercussion."

A judge gave Penman 30 days to either terminate his employment with the sheriff's office or resign from the county council, citing a portion of the county charter that says a councilmember can not hold any other office or employment of profit in the state or county.

"In any level of government, federal state, or local, you can't vote and debate on matters directly affecting your job," Cassilly said. "If he wants to resign from sheriff's office and be a council member, then that's great."

Penman says he plans to appeal and request to stay on the council.

This is also the second time Cassilly filed suit seeking to block a council member from serving based on their outside employment.

Cassilly and Penman have had other disputes in the past

In 2023, Penman accused Cassilly of illegally intercepting his, and other county officials, electronic communications. Cassilly then called the wiretapping allegations a "political hit job" by members of his own party.

"Public safety has been our priority"

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly addressed concerns with education, public safety and roadways during Tuesday's county council meeting.

"Public safety has been our priority since day one," Cassilly said. "If we don't have safety, that's a prerequisite for everything else we do -- our schools, successful economic development, home life, it's the core of everything."

Cassily says within the past two years, his team has added 17 full-time staff ambulance crews to help lower EMS response times and has also increased police compensation by 14%.

The executive said his team also invested in updated equipment for police officers and firefighters.

School safety

Cassilly said the county increased support to schools, including adding enhanced weapon detection systems, to ensure students' safety.

Last September, 15-year-old Warren Grant was shot and killed inside Joppatowne High School. A 16-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun from his backpack and shot Grant.

This shooting happened during an argument in the bathroom, according to police.

"We really worked hard to uncover deficiencies and move forward, working so well together with our school superintendent, tough budget challenges, so it's really overall the entire functioning of the government with the support of the citizens," Cassilly said.