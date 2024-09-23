Joppatowne High shooting has residents calling for district superintendent's resignation

BALTIMORE -- A shooting inside Joppatowne High School that left a student dead on Sept. 6 has community members and some board of education members calling for the resignation of the Harford County Public Schools superintendent.

A 16-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun from his backpack and shot 15-year-old Warren Grant, who died of his injuries. The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened during a dispute in the school's bathroom, according to police.

Community and school board members spoke out on the tragedy at a school board meeting on Monday.

"This failed experiment is over," a community member said. "It's time for new leadership at HCPS."

Two Harford County Board of Education members said Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson should step down as head of the school district.

"Dr. Bulson knew the many security shortfalls at Joppatowne High School and did nothing until a student was murdered within our walls," Board Vice President Melissa Hahn said.

Board of Education scrutinized

The superintendent isn't the only one under fire. Several community members called for members of the Board of Education to resign, too.

"You're here for only one reason, to push your own agenda," a community member said. "You are unfit for a seat on this board and should resign immediately."

Blame going around

Amid a chaos of blame, a Joppatowne High School teacher who was at the school on the day of the shooting became emotional before the board. He asked them to come together to ensure what the school witnessed never happens again.

"All I hear is blame, blame, blame and no solution," the teacher said. "When are we going to work together? When are we going to solve these issues together?"

Call for independent review

The President of the Board of Education said Bulson was not to blame for the shooting. He called for an independent review of the shooting that will be made available to the public.

Board members also discussed having a retreat at Joppatowne High School to discuss safety.