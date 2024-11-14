Dion Guthrie removed from Harford County Council after accepting responsibility for theft from union

BALTIMORE - Dion Guthrie has been removed from the Harford County Council after he pleaded no contest to stealing more than $23,000 from the electrical workers union he led for more than 50 years.

Guthrie, a Democrat, pleaded no contest to one count of felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000. He paid nearly $23,500 in restitution, according to The Baltimore Banner.

No contest means he did not admit his guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to secure a conviction.

"I'm taking responsibility," Guthrie said in court, the Banner reports. "It's on me."

Maryland's constitution requires elected officials who plead no contest to felony charges to be removed from office.

The judge sentenced 86-year-old Guthrie to probation before judgment.

Guthrie served as business manager and president of IBEW's Local 1501 for nearly 52 years until his retirement in December 2021, according to the Banner.

Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger told the Banner that the charges were related to funds taken from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.