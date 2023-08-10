Harford County Executive calls wiretapping allegations a 'political hit job'

BALTIMORE - Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, accused of wiretapping government officials, calls the allegations a "political hit job" by members of his own party.

Councilman Aaron Penman claims the county executive illegally intercepted his, and other county officials, electronic communications.

A document obtained by WJZ shows Cassilly's office requesting all government emails between Penman, and others, including Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, former County Executive Barry Glassman and two other county leaders and a private attorney.

"This was a political hit job. It's plain and simple," Cassilly said.

Cassilly said this email sent to the Harford County IT office is above board.

"Every record Councilman Penman is complaining of is totally subject to FOIA," Cassilly said.

"You have to ask yourself, why was it these five individuals? What was he hoping to obtain?" Penman said.

The email came the same day Penman publicly accused Cassilly of misappropriating $7 million.

Cassilly said an internal investigation revealed no wrongdoing.

"Totally unsubstantiated," Cassilly said. "There's been no wiretap violations. No misappropriations."

"I've never seen anything like it in 50 years of charter government dating back to 1973," attorney Joseph Snee Jr. said.

Snee, Penman's campaign manager, is named in the county executive's records request.

He's actually filed his own and is awaiting a response.

"I'm a private citizen. I'm not a government official," Snee said. "I shouldn't be dragged into this."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said it's referred the matter to the state's attorney.

Cassilly said the sheriff and Penman are part of a "Good 'ol boy Network" voters mandated him to address.

"I come here to Harford County (from the Maryland Senate) and I find out two of my Republican colleague are leading a political hit job," Cassilly said.

Cassilly said he's not aware of any investigation involving the state prosecutor.

He also told us the records request did not yield anything of substance and the emails were destroyed without him ever personally seeing them.

Previous coverage