Harford County announces new support program for LGBTQ+ youth

BALTIMORE — The Harford County Health Department will launch a new program, "Free to Be", to support LGBTQ+ teens, the department announced in a statement Monday.

Supervised by health department staff and volunteers, the program will provide monthly gatherings on the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at120 S. Hays Street. The first meeting will be held on January 6, 2023, and is open to teens ages 12-17.

Harford County Health Dept. officials believe Free to Be will help promote inclusivity in Harford County.

"It is important to give teens a place to go, where they will find like-minded individuals and feel like they belong," Dr. Julie Stancliff, Medical Director of Behavioral Health for the Harford County Health Department said. "We are excited to be hosting Free to Be to give teens an affirming space where they can feel comfortable and share their feelings."