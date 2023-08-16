Harford Co. official pushes to expedite purchase, installation of cameras at trail where Rachel Morin's body was found

BEL AIR - Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is pushing his staff to expedite the purchase and installation of cameras along the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air where the body of Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was found on August 6.

Investigators are still searching for clues and leads to make an arrest.

Morin, 37, was found off the trail the day after she was reported missing by her boyfriend, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly has directed staff to expedite the purchase and installation of cameras along the Ma & Pa Trail. In the meantime - and always - please be safe:

Be aware of your surroundings.

If you see something, say something.

Call 911 in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/CI00a32C5B — Harford County Gov't (@HarfordCountyMD) August 15, 2023

Officers say she left her home around 6 p.m. on August 5 to go to the trail. When she didn't return home after 11 p.m., she was reported missing.

Her car was located at the trailhead, then, around 1 p.m., a volunteer searching for her reported finding Morin's body, deputies said.

Detectives say they are investigating Morin's death as a homicide.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said in an update last week that it has identified and contacted five people who were walking with their dogs between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. last Saturday.

Family members have posted Rachel's picture on trees along the trail.

The sheriff has assigned 10 investigators to the case, and detectives have received more than 100 tips.