Investigators identify, question dog walkers who may have been last to see Rachel Morin alive

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It has been almost a week since Rachel Morin was killed on the Ma and Pa trail in Bel Air, and police are still trying to piece together her final moments.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Friday that it has identified and contacted five people who were walking with their dogs between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. last Saturday. Those people may have been among the last to see Morin alive

Also, police have set up a new email address for all tips: RMTIPS@HarfordSheriff.org. 

Hundreds of tips have already rolled in, according to authorities.

Family members have posted Rachel's picture on trees along the trail.

The 37-year-old woman had five children. 

Her mother posted an open letter to the community on Facebook. It reads in part, "If you have experienced the loss of a dear loved one, then you know how hard it can be to express the pain that you feel in your heart. When it's sudden and tragic, your mind looks for ways to cope.  As a mom, I appreciate the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the worldwide community that grieves with me for my young daughter. Thank you for caring. Truly."

An online fundraiser for the family has raised more than $40,000 dollars.

Police are keeping details close to the vest and have not said whether they believe this was a targeted or random killing. 

The sheriff has assigned 10 investigators to the case.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 4:47 PM

