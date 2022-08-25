Harbaugh on Rex Ryan's 'Amazing Race' chances: 'I think he'll get lost'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't like Rex Ryan's chances on "The Amazing Race."

"I think he'll get lost -- right out of the gates," Harbaugh said of his former defensive coordinator.

Harbaugh said he's a fan of the televised around-the-world competition, offering that Ryan's partner, Tim Mann, a 40-year-old probation officer from Tennessee, might be able to him on track.

"It depends on if Rex wants to listen or not," Harbaugh joked. "You can't blitz your way out of an airport."

And does he have those listening skills?

"I think that's a very fair question," he deadpanned.

Ryan, a defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons and member of the organization for 10 years, is set to compete in the upcoming season of the reality competition, CBS announced Wednesday.

Ryan and Mann are golf buddies.

Ryan was one of the only assistants to make the transition from head coach Brian Billick to Harbaugh in 2008. The following year he was named head coach of the New York Jets.

The 34th edition of "The Amazing Race" begins in Munich, Germany and is set to debut Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. Episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.