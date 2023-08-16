Hampden Family Center to reopen after community support

BALTIMORE -- The Hampden Family Center said it will remain open thanks to community response to financial challenges that prompted a temporary closure.

"After nearly 30 years meeting the needs of Hampden and north Baltimore families, we are heartened by the willingness of our community to step up and help us reinstate the Center's programs and services in the short-term; and to find ways to establish the sustainability of our operation in the future," the center said in a statement Wednesday.

For the past 25 years, Hampden Family Center has provided youth, the elderly and those less fortunate with some essential services and programs.

The center said it's continuing its search for a new executive director, and hinted at restructuring in the future.

"As we continue our search for a new executive director, our Board has decided to invest time in refocusing the purpose and vision of who we are; what are the changing needs of the community we serve; and how we can do more in a very different post-pandemic environment."