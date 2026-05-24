Gunman shot and killed by Secret Service near White House was from Baltimore County

Nasire Best, the 21-year-old gunman who was shot and killed after allegedly shooting at the U.S. Secret Service outside of the White House on Saturday, was a Maryland resident who had a previous run-in with federal officers.

Best lived in Dundalk, in Baltimore County, and may have had mental health issues, according to law enforcement sources and court documents. He graduated from Dundalk High School in 2023and was a member of the track and field team, our media partner, the Baltimore Banner reports.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Baltimore County Public Schools for a comment.

What we know about Nasire Best

Best was living at an apartment in Dundalk before his landlord evicted him in December 2025 for not paying rent, court records show.

The Baltimore Banner spoke with one of Best's former track and field teammates, who said he wasn't an aggressive person. The teammate also said that Best appeared to deal with mental health issues last year, and he eventually had to end contact with him.

Jerome Patterson, another former teammate, told the Banner that he also worked with Best at Amazon, and they were close friends.

"We both worked alongside each other, sitting and chatting every day, he came to me about everything, and everything was fine until randomly he started talking about being in control of people and reality, and how he could tap into a different frequency and hear and peep things that we couldn't," Patterson said.

Shooting outside of the White House

Law enforcement said a gunman used a revolver to open fire on a U.S. Secret Service checkpoint on Saturday evening.

Officials said Secret Service officers returned gunfire, striking Best, outside of the White House at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Best was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Law enforcement said 15 to 30 gunshots were fired, which prompted a lockdown at the White House.

The Secret Service said that President Trump was at the White House when the shooting occurred.

A bystander was also shot and is in serious but stable condition.

The gunman had a prior run-in with the Secret Service

In July, 2025, Best was arrested for trying to gain entry to the White House, and was ordered to stay away, according to court records.

Best neglected officers' commands and claimed to be Jesus Christ and said he wanted to be arrested. Court documents said Best walked around the White House complex asking how to gain access at several entry posts.

On June 26, 2025, two weeks before Best's arrest, he was sent for a mental evaluation by the Secret Service after he obstructed vehicle entry to the White House complex, court records revealed.

He was then arrested by Secret Service agents before a pretrial stay-away order was imposed by a judge.