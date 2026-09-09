Man pleads guilty in Anne Arundel County after child accidentally shot self in school

A man has pleaded guilty in connection with an incident in Anne Arundel County in which a child accidentally shot himself in school.

Eashan John Stefanski entered a guilty plea to one count of reckless endangerment in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday. He was initially charged when the child, a second grader at Freetown Elementary School, brought a gun to school in February and accidentally shot himself in the hand.

Stefanski was identified as the boyfriend of the child's mother.

Police determined through an investigation that the child got the gun from his home. A criminal summons was served to Stefanski, who was charged with leaving a loaded firearm within reach of a minor.

No one else was injured in the incident, but several students were in the classroom at the time that it happened.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police said a teacher stepped in after the shooting, taking the gun and providing medical aid to the student.

"We are very grateful that the teacher was very responsive in addressing that child's injuries and making sure first responders were notified," Police Chief Amal Awad said at the time.