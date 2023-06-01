Grueling hurricane seasons: our new normal is already here

BALTIMORE -- One element of hurricanes that won't be going away any time soon is climate change.

In order to understand how climate change impacts hurricanes, we have to understand hurricanes themselves and what makes them tick. Water temperatures are a big part of that - something climate change has accelerated.

First, you have got to have a source of fuel for the storms - we're talking about water temperatures usually 80 degrees or warmer.

Above that water, You need warm muggy air, and with that warm muggy air, that air is rising up to the top so that's two out of four important ingredients.

Then we look for a cluster of thunderstorms. If you don't have the storms rotating around, you're not going to be able to really intensify a storm.

And lastly, you need light winds aloft. You don't want anything to rip apart that hurricane. That's how normal hurricanes formed during your hurricane season.

But if you change the factors in the ingredients just a bit, including our water temperatures, which are absorbing 93% of the Earth's excess heat, you can get a hurricane on steroids.

It can strengthen quicker, it can turn into a bigger size and you're looking at a monster storm. That's one way climate change can play a role in that it's another way it can is warmer ocean temperatures all year round.

Traditionally, hurricane season is from June 1 to November 30. But for eight of the last nine years, it's gone earlier, and that's because water temperatures have been favorable. So we've been seeing longer tropical seasons in some cases.