Maryland seeks guarantees against Grok's nonconsensual AI sexual content

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, along with a group of 33 other attorneys general, came together demanding regulations to prevent the AI chatbot, Grok, from generating nonconsensual sexual content on the social media platform, X.

Grok has been the center of debate over the past weeks due to its recent public availability, allowing users to create realistic videos and images with the potential to drive harassment and exploitation.

According to a release from Attorney General Brown, X users have repeatedly used Grok to "undress" women and children, placing them in sexualized contexts without consent.

"With the push of a few buttons, Grok allows anyone to create fake sexual images of real people without their consent," said Attorney General Brown. "We're demanding xAI immediately stop offering this exploitative tool that violates Marylanders' dignity, safety, and control over their own bodies."

Though xAI has recently taken steps that seem to have reduced the amount of harmful content, Attorney General Brown wants guarantees that these measures actually work, will last, and are applied consistently.

They are also asking the company to remove content upon request - a requirement that will soon be law when the Take It Down Act takes effect in May 2026.

What are the demands?

According to the release, the attorney general is demanding that xAI share how it intends to: