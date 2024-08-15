Greg Kihn, rock musician and longtime Bay Area DJ, dead at 75

PIX Now evening edition 8-14-24 PIX Now evening edition 8-14-24 07:13

Rock musician Greg Kihn, best known for his 1980s hits "Jeopardy" and "The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em)" and his long-running radio show in the Bay Area, has died at the age of 75, according to his management.

In a statement on his official website, Kihn died Tuesday following a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

"With a unique songwriting style that blended folk, classic rock, blues and pop, his sound helped define a rich musical legacy in the San Francisco Bay Area scene. Greg rose to worldwide fame in the 1980s and left an indelible mark for generations to come," the statement said.

"Rest in peace, dear Greg. Your music, your voice, your stories, your spirit and your passion will forever echo in our hearts and inspire countless souls," the statement went on to say.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 10, 1949, Kihn moved to the Bay Area in the 1970s, releasing his first album in 1976. His recordings for the Beserkely Records label -- along with music by fellow power-pop acts Earth Quake, the Rubinos and former Modern Lovers songwriter Jonathan Richman -- helped put the independent imprint on the map. It would be Khin's string of pun-inspired albums starting with Next of Kihn (followed by Rockihnroll, Kihntinued, and Kihnspiracy) that brought the label its greatest commercial success.

Kihn scored his first big hit in 1981, when "The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em)" reached number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Two years later, his song "Jeopardy" reached number two on the Hot 100 and number one on the Billboard dance chart, the biggest hit of his career.

The video -- which went on heavy rotation on MTV, helping to fuel this sales of the single -- opens with an exterior shot of one bride getting out of a limo in front of the iconic Mission Dolores in the Mission District before another woman in a wedding dress exits a second car before entering St. Matthews Lutheran Church across the street.

The song became such a ubiquitous hit that Kihn received the ultimate pop-culture compliment of having the tune covered by "Weird" Al Yankovic. The parody version, "I Lost on Jeopardy," had minor chart success and spawned a popular video that featured Kihn himself at the end of the clip in a reference to the original music video.

Along with his records, Kihn was also known for longtime stint at San Jose classic rock radio station KFOX, where he was morning host from 1996 through 2012.

"He will always be a part of the 98.5 KFOX family and an amazing friend. Greg you will be missed," current morning host Chris Jackson said on the station's Facebook page.

Outside of music, Kihn was known as an author and helped raise money for Operation Care and Comfort, a San Jose-based nonprofit supporting veterans.

Kihn is survived by his wife Jay Arafiles-Kihn, son Ryan Kihn, daughter Alex Harrington-Kihn, son in-law Samora Harrington, two grandchildren and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, Kihn's family urged donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association in Greg Kihn's name.