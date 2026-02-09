Gradual thaw and milder temperatures coming to Maryland

The worst of this cold airmass is starting to push out of the area. Expect a gradual thaw for the workweek ahead. A coastal storm is likely this weekend, which could bring a mixture of rain and snow.

Cold eases, milder air headed toward Maryland

A warming trend begins Monday afternoon as the worst of this arctic airmass departs. Expect wind chill readings to continue diminishing. Sunshine gradually gives way to increasing clouds with highs in the lower 30s.

The thaw and freeze cycle will be the big weather story of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look like the mildest days with highs in the lower 40s. Overnight lows will still manage to dip into the 20s, so anything of the snow and ice that melts will refreeze. Morning commutes this week look tricky with patchy areas of ice with the refreeze.

Another shot of colder air arrives Thursday and Friday, but this round won't be nearly as extreme as what we dealt with over the weekend. Highs Thursday and Friday will top out in the middle to upper 30s. These days will feel even colder as a gusty northwest breeze will drop feels like temperatures into the upper 20s to around 30°.

Valentine's Day Weekend

The first half of the weekend looks great for Valentine's Day activities on Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the 40s with sunshine. Clouds quickly increase late Saturday. We are watching the possibility of a rain and/or snow mix for late Saturday into Sunday. The timing, track, and strength of this storm will determine how much or how little wintry weather we receive from this storm.

Stay tuned for updates from the First Alert Weather Team.