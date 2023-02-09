Governor Moore announces legislative package for reproductive health

BALTIMORE — Wes Moore announced a legislative package supporting reproductive health care in Maryland, conference Thursday morning.

“Our state will be a safe haven for abortion rights.” Gov. Wes Moore announces a legislative package to protect abortion rights in Maryland. @wjz pic.twitter.com/OxUb1CBcxc — Caroline Foreback (@CarolineWJZ) February 9, 2023

Governor Moore said he will be signing off on four incoming bills that protect abortion access, privacy, and out of state patients.

"After what I believe was truly an extreme and destructive decision by the supreme court last summer, it has been left to the states to ensure that we protect our residents here in Maryland," Senate President Bill Ferguson said. "Those seeking reproductive health care will find that Maryland protects reproductive freedom in our state."

Other leaders spoke, commending the Moore administration's commitment to protecting reproductive rights.

Moore also released of $3.5 million of previously withheld funding for abortion training services on his first day in office earlier this month.