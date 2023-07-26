Hahn's Bros to expand Westminster plant, Gov. Moore touts employment opportunities

BALTIMORE -- Governor Wes Moore announced Wednesday, the expansion of the Han's Bros Inc. headquarters in Westminster.

The meat processing company was founded in 1918, and provides meat products to local grocers and restaurants throughout the region.

According to the governor's office, the Hahn's expansion will grow manufacturing operations, doubling the company's workforce in the region.

"Hahn's is not only known for its outstanding food products, but also for its excellent customer service over the years," Moore said. "This family business is a great example of a homegrown Maryland success story. We thank the company for reinvesting in Carroll County and its workforce with this new location."

The Maryland Department of Commerce is working to approve a $400,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland that will help with expansion costs, and will provide a $25,000 workforce training grant through its Partnership for Workforce Quality program.

"As a company rooted in family values, we are thrilled to announce our ongoing growth and flourishing partnership with Carroll County," Amanda Ladzinski, Hahn's Assistant General Manager said. "At Hahn's, we take great pride in our commitment to serving our community and delivering exceptional meat products."