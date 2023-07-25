Governor Moore announces $4 million for efficient energy retrofit pilot program

BALTIMORE -- Governor Wes Moore announced Tuesday, $4 million in grant funding that will be used to improve energy efficiency in nearly 300 Maryland homes.

The funding will be deployed through the Comprehensive Energy Efficiency Retrofits Pilot Program, which will assist six jurisdictions in providing repairs and upgrades necessary to improve energy efficiency in homes across the state.

The program will prioritize homes previously deemed ineligible to receive funding from state energy programs due to health and safety reasons, which accounts for 38% of homes assessed for energy efficiency improvements, according to the governor's office.

The work will be done without any cost to homeowners.

"Through this pilot program, we're opening the door for more Maryland homes to meet their energy efficiency goals," Governor Moore said. "Encouraging these energy improvements at the residential level—and ensuring that they can be made efficiently—is an important step in addressing our climate challenges."