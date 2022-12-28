Watch CBS News
Local News

Governor Hogan announces $20 million Water Assistance Relief program

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Governor Larry Hogan announced a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program that will support residents with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We continue to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating bills," Governor Hogan said. "Water systems are encouraged to apply for this funding to ensure savings for customers in the coming months."

As a condition of receiving program funding, water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits to customer accounts within a specific number of days after receiving payment, and waive late fees and interest penalties, according to a press release sent by the governor's office. 

The credits will cover outstanding water debt from residential customers that were accrued between January 2020 and September 2022.

The application period for water systems to apply for funding will begin next Monday, January 2, 2023, and will remain open until Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 11:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.