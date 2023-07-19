Gov. Wes Moore featured in September issue of Vogue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has gone from the statehouse to the pages of Vogue with a feature on the rising Democratic star, complete with portraits by iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The governor and his wife Dawn were interviewed by Vogue Deputy Editor Taylor Antrim for the September 2023 issue. Topics ranged from the couple's elopement at a Las Vegas wedding chapel and their exercise routines, to how Wes Moore builds trust with Republicans and his faith in the power of service.

Photographer Annie Leibovitz, who has been with Vogue since 1998, took warm portraits of the Moore family in Annapolis. She was the first woman to be chief photographer at Rolling Stone and is known as the last person to take a portrait of John Lennon.

Moore, a Democrat, replaced two-term Republican governor Larry Hogan six months ago to become the first Black governor of Maryland.

The governor lived in Baltimore with his wife Dawn and their two children until this year, when they moved into the governor's mansion in Annapolis.

He's a Johns Hopkins graduate, a Rhodes scholar, and a soldier who fought in Afghanistan. He worked as an investment banker and ran Robin Hood, a non-profit organization.

Moore has written a number of books, including "The Other Wes Moore," a memoir that juxtaposes his life with that of another man with the same name and a similar background who ended up serving a life sentence for murder.