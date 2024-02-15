Gov. Moore talks O's, optimism of team's new ownership on Adam Jones Podcast

BALTIMORE - There's still lots of talk surrounding the billion-dollar sale of the Baltimore Orioles, and rightfully so.

One of the people talking is Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

The governor was left in the dark when John Angelos struck a deal with Baltimore native and investor David Rubenstein to buy the team.

Moore was on the season premiere of the Adam Jones Podcast, hosted by our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

The governor says while he believes Angelos should've given him a heads up, he's happy his administration secured the team's lease to remain at Camden Yards before the sale was complete.

We did deserve more transparency. we deserved more honesty about what was taking place. but the second thing I know is this, I'm damn glad we signed the deal to begin with.