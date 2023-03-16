Gov. Moore requesting federal assistance in protecting the Chesapeake Bay from invasive fish species

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore is federal assistance for the Chesapeake Bay, amid concerns of an increase in invasive fish species, the Governor's office said Thursday.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the population and value of Maryland's most important commercial fish has decreased since 2012, which hurts the state economy,

Although a direct connection to invasive species is not confirmed, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is concerned about the high density of invasive fish like blue catfish, which may negatively affect native species by competing for space and food.

"In recent years, the state has become increasingly concerned about the explosion in the abundance of invasive fish species in the Chesapeake Bay, including blue catfish, flathead catfish, and snakehead," Governor Moore said. "It is critical to act now to mitigate the effects of these invasive species and to provide assistance to the commercial fishing industry."

In a letter to the U.S. Commerce secretary, Governor Moore asked the federal government to declare the expanding population of invasive fish species to be a commercial fishery disaster.

The declaration is under the provisions of the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act and the Interjurisdictional Fisheries Act.

If an emergency is declared, Maryland would qualify for federal fishery disaster assistance.