Gov. Moore announces new appointments to executive staff

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore announced several new appointments to his administration's executive staff Monday.

"I'm convinced that our administration is constructing a group that is vigorously devoted to serving the citizens of Maryland," said Governor Moore. "Our executive staff is dynamic and multi-faceted; and together we will take the daring steps necessary to guarantee that nobody in Maryland is abandoned."

Ned Miller, Senior Advisor and Director of Public Engagement

Ned Miller managed the victorious 2022 campaign of Governor Moore and Lieutenant Governor Miller. He also coordinated campaigns for Iowa congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and New Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew. Miller has worked in government and campaigns in communications, research, and community organizing since President Obama's re-election campaign in Florida.

Patrick McLoughlin, Chief Data Officer



Executive branch agencies' data management, sharing, and analytics are led by Patrick McLoughlin. He has 19 years of public and private sector expertise helping businesses use data as a strategic asset, working with senior leadership and technical teams.

Arnelda Broadaway, Director of Scheduling



As an events planner for the National Governors Association, Broadway orchestrated event and technology logistics for over 200 governors, government officials, and external stakeholders. She managed all departments-marketing, sales, operations, technology, and events-to guarantee timely execution.

Maureen Regan, Deputy Director of Communications

The Governor's Coordinating Offices' Director of Communications, Maureen Regan, has worked for Maryland for over 10 years. She supervised many special projects and activities relating to Maryland's COVID-19 pandemic response, branding, web design, communications strategy, and data visualization as the Maryland Department of Health's Deputy Director of Communications before joining the Governor's Office.

Brittany Marshall, Senior Press Secretary



An Emmy-winnign producer, Brittany Marshall serves as Boyd K. Rutherford's press secretary until recently. She was the Maryland Transit Administration's Director of Media Relations before becoming Lt. Governor. Brittany worked as a reporter and executive producer at Hagerstown's WDVM-TV, now DC News Now, after producing at WUSA9 in Washington D.C.

Carter Elliott, IV Press Secretary



Serving as Governor Moore's communications manager in the 2022 gubernatorial campaign, Carter Elliott, IV. He previously worked as Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Commonwealth in Governor Ralph S. Northam's office, press secretary for Alex Lasry's Wisconsin Senate campaign, communications advisor to the Democratic Party of Virginia, and political coordinator for Governor Terry McAuliffe's 2021 gubernatorial campaign.