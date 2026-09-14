Gorgeous weather returns to Maryland, much cooler nights ahead

A strong cold front crossed central Maryland early Monday morning. Behind the front, humidity levels are plunging and comfortable air from Canadian is arriving.

Warmer weather will return later this weekend and a few storms will be possible by part of the weekend.

Supreme stretch of weather ahead for Maryland

Strong Canadian high pressure will deliver us sunny, dry, and cooler air over the next few days. The forecast remains dry through Thursday.

Expect plenty of sunshine ahead on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Expect a north wind at around 10 mph gusting 15 to 25 mph at times. Humidity levels will continue to tank throughout the day, providing us comfort.

With a clear sky tonight and a lighter breeze with dry air, temperatures will fall to the coolest levels since late last spring. We will see overnight lows dipping down into the upper 40s outside of the Beltway, low to mid 50s in the City.

Tuesday is another stunning weather day with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday are beautiful days, but gradually turning warmer. Highs top out in the lower 80s Wednesday and upper 80s Thursday. Rising humidity levels may become more noticeable Thursday.

Humidity, weekend storms may be on the increase

Summer warmth continues Friday, but with even more humidity. Expect highs in the upper 80s, but feels like temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. Isolated to widely scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday looks warm and humid with variable clouds and a spotty shower.

Sunday is a huge day across Maryland with the Ravens home opener at M & T Bank Stadium, Right now there are indications the game could be very warm, possibly hot. Look for temperatures well into the 80s with higher humidity levels.

1 PM is the kickoff to the game against the Saints. Warm and muggy weather seems to be a common theme for the game. It's still too early to know if thunderstorms will impact the game, but right now that is a possibility.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather team for updates on the forecast as we get closer.