Good Samaritan killed after struck, thrown from I-395 bridge described as a 'gentle giant'

BALTIMORE - Robert Horne was described by a former co-worker as a "Gentle Giant."

Horne, 50, was a good Samaritan, helping a driver with a disabled car, before he was killed in a tragic crash on I-395 Sunday night in Baltimore City.

Earl Brown said that sums up Horne's unselfish nature.

"That's normally Horne to always stop and pulling over, I don't care where he at," Brown told WJZ. "He always try to help somebody."

Brown, a former co-worker, said Horne was always pleasant and friendly.

"Mr. Horn was a bright, intelligent young man and he's always friendly and very helpful," Brown said.

Horne passed away Sunday night when he was knocked into the Patapsco River while helping the car stranded on the side of the bridge.

According Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Horne stopped on I-395 southbound to help a driver in a disabled Chevrolet that was stranded partially on the left shoulder and in the left lane.

Then, a Nissan and a Mercedes crashed.

Police said one of those vehicles struck Horne, sending him plunging more than 100 feet over the jersey wall and into the water.

"It's very sad and hurtful to hear this man passed away," Brown said.

Brown said he met Horne about a decade ago while they were working security together at the Baltimore Convention Center.

"He likes to joke and he always wanted to be a police officer," Brown said. "He was always a loving person. He used to always come to work on time and always be there on time."

Police say no charges have been filed because their investigation is in its early stages.

They want anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.