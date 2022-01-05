Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'

(CBS)--Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs star in a drama about Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss, Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith, falls into a coma, on the series premiere of the CBS Original series "Good Sam", Wednesday, Jan. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The series also stars Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Omar Maskati, Davi Santos, Wendy Crewson and Edwin Hodge.

When Sam's former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, she is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, the caustic and arrogant Griff also happens to be her father. As he defies Sam's authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.