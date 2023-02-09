Good morning, Baltimore: Here's our favorite places for coffee

Coffee connoisseurs rejoice! A new study by Clever Real Estate on the Best Coffee Cities in America found that Baltimore City is the top spot for coffee.

With a slew of coffee shops across the city's numerous neighborhoods, variety is the name of the game. Whether you're looking for a cafe to start your day, a midday brew with buddies or a late-night spot to study, there's a place for everyone.

Baltimore has 26 coffee shops per 100,000 residents, according to Clever Real Estate. The study also found that a daily cup of coffee in Baltimore adds up to 1.4% of the average annual income, which is 20% less than the national average of 1.7%.

To help you find your coffee corner, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite local spots throughout the city. Check them out below.

Whether you're out for a stroll along the Waterfront Promenade or climbing the steps of Federal Hill, an iced coffee from 3 Bean Coffee is a great way to add a little pep to your step. While you're there, it's worth checking out the view from atop the neighborhood's namesake.

Nestled in a historic stone building along Union Avenue in the Hampden neighborhood, Artifact isn't just a solid place to pick up a pour-over. It's also a good place to grab a bite, whether it's a sweet pastry or savory breakfast sandwich.

This Charles Village fixture doubles as a bookstore, and a good one too. Just off St. Paul Street in North Baltimore, Bird In Hand serves up a varied menu in an airy, academic atmosphere, fitting for a cafe sitting at the doorstep of Johns Hopkins University.

With its late-night hours, the Bun Shop is a student favorite for nighttime studying with a hot drink and a steaming bun. This spacious yet cozy cafe has locations in Mount Vernon and uptown Towson.

Small businesses can come and go in Hampden, but Common Ground has been serving up sandwiches, baked goods and coffee for 25 years. Last month the shop opened its new, spacious location on Chestnut Avenue, around the corner from its original location on "The Avenue."

If you're like us, drinking coffee is a ritual. Sticking with that theme, why not check out Ceremony? This place has something for everyone, whether you prefer cold brew or a latte. The best part is it has four locations throughout the city.

Cafe Dear Leon is a small, chic shop in the heart of Canton. Their entire menu is baked in-house daily, serving up breakfast, lunch and pastries in between. If you want the freshest goods, check the bake schedule on their website's homepage.

What's a Dovecote? A "medieval birdhouse or a place where a harmonious group comes to settle," the shop explains. A fitting name, as it wouldn't be hard to nest in this cozy, eclectically decorated cafe tucked into a residential street of Reservoir Hill.

If you're looking for a place to grab coffee, a floral arrangement and a designer chair, Good Neighbor has you covered. After you grab a fluffy toast and enjoy the weather in their ample outdoor area, check out Green Neighbor, a floral arrangement and plant shop behind the cafe.

This friendly, chic and semi-underground cafe is tucked away in the historic Old Goucher neighborhood in the heart of Baltimore. After you grab your espresso or chai, check out Sophomore's neighbors Fadensonnen, a beer garden and natural wine bar, or Chachi's, a rotisserie chicken spot.

Part of the Union Collective in Northwest Baltimore, Vent Cafe bills itself as more than a roaster or cafe. "Vent is therapy. Vent is home. Vent is breakfast, community, experience, art, music," the roaster says on its website.

Zeke's is a Baltimore-based roastery with cafes in Lauraville and Pigtown. You can also find them every Saturday at the 32nd Street Market in Waverly, and seasonally at markets around Baltimore. Zeke's expanded with a roastery and coffee shops in D.C.