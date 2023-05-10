'Stay (I missed you)': Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish returning to stores

BALTIMORE -- Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish crackers are returning to stores for a limited time.

Maryland native, singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb helped announce the comeback by parodying her hit song.

Goldfish and McCormick, the maker of Old Bay, took social media posts from fans across the country and incorporated them in a reimagined version of Loeb's 1994 classic "Stay (I missed you)."

Bags of the popular flavor of Goldfish will roll out on shelves nationwide later this month.