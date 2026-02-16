Gloomy weather this week in Maryland as thaw continues

Expect cloudy and cool weather to continue in Maryland through Monday afternoon.

Tuesday may see a little bit of sunshine during the afternoon, but expect a cloudy and milder week ahead.

Weather warm up in Maryland

Monday's forecast is shaping up to be cloudy and chilly.

High temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds may erode a bit Monday night, but patchy areas of fog may form late Monday into early Tuesday morning.

With temperatures at or near the freezing mark, some areas of slick travel are possible for the Tuesday morning commute.

After early morning fog and low clouds, Tuesday's forecast will improve with time. Clouds will give way to some sunshine with highs in the lower 50s.

Rain chances increase late this week

A stalled frontal boundary separating unseasonably mild air from chilly air will be draped somewhere across the Mid-Atlantic this week. There is a chance this boundary is located right across central Maryland.

Expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. A few showers are possible with the greatest chance for shower activity up along the Pennsylvania and Maryland state border.

A more organized area of low pressure will bring steadier rain late Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will cool down into the 40s with the damp and dreary weather.

Saturday right now appears to be the pick of next weekend, with potentially another storm that may bring rain or rain mixed with snow on Sunday.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates as the week plays out.