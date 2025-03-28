Watch CBS News
Man injured after Glen Burnie shooting; suspect whereabouts unknown

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

A man was shot and injured in Glen Burnie on Friday afternoon, prompting a police investigation, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The shooting took place near the Candlelight Lane, Heritage Hill area of Glen Burnie.

An adult male was transported to Shock Trauma with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, per AACPD.

No further information was immediately released. The whereabouts of the suspect are currently unknown.

