Man injured after Glen Burnie shooting; suspect whereabouts unknown

A man was shot and injured in Glen Burnie on Friday afternoon, prompting a police investigation, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Units are on-scene of a contact shooting in the area of Candlelight Lane /Heritage Hill area in Glen Burnie. One victim located with non-life-threatening injury. pic.twitter.com/28IUkDGsTb — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) March 28, 2025

The shooting took place near the Candlelight Lane, Heritage Hill area of Glen Burnie.

An adult male was transported to Shock Trauma with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, per AACPD.

No further information was immediately released. The whereabouts of the suspect are currently unknown.

Stay with CBS News Baltimore for more updates.