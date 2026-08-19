VSU student from Maryland accused of hiding suspected mass shooter in her dorm closet

A Virginia State University (VSU) student has been arrested for allegedly helping a suspected mass shooter hide from police.

Ja'niah Johnson, 19, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly hiding 19-year-old Camron Harris, of Henrico, Virginia, inside her dorm room closet in the Steward Hall building.

Harris is accused of shooting five people on VSU's campus early Saturday morning, just days before the school year was set to begin.

He was taken into custody and transported to Chesterfield County Jail, where police obtained eight warrants for malicious wounding and four warrants for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Harris is being held without bond, and more charges may be sought in the future.

Maryland woman charged with misdemeanor

On Monday, Chesterfield County Police obtained a warrant for Johnson for accessory after the fact.

Police contacted her Tuesday, and she returned to Virginia and turned herself in to detectives at Chesterfield Police Headquarters.

She was brought before a judge and has been released on her own recognizance.

Johnson is a student at VSU, but Harris is not. It is unclear how the two know one another.

5 wounded in VSU shooting

The shooting took place around 1:28 a.m. last Saturday outside a university residence hall.

When officers arrived on scene, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Four male victims and one female victim were transported to an area hospital. Four of the five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one remains in critical condition.

The victims' ages range from 17 to 21 years old. A 20-year-old male victim is a student at the university, but the other four are not.

VSU police, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted several other federal and state agencies with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app.