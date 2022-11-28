Ravens distribute coats, gloves, hats to those in need at Baltimore's Helping Up Mission

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens stepped into the community to make sure residents battling homelessness and addiction are warmer this winter.

More than a dozen Ravens teamed up with Helping Up Mission and distributed coats, hats, gloves and socks to those in need.

Among those handing out warm clothing was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Craig Singleterry, Vice President of Security for the Ravens, knows first-hand what it's like to not have a coat in the wintertime.

On Monday, thanks to him and the Ravens, about 250 people received some comfort.

Singleterry told WJZ that nearly two decades ago, he saw a man walking down the street in the wintertime without a coat.

"I gave him the coat off my back," Singleterry said.

That gesture was the start of something much bigger.

Singleterry was joined on Monday with several Ravens to assist at Helping up Mission, a Baltimore center that helps people battling addiction and homelessness.

"I've been through the struggles, I've seen struggles," Singleterry said. "I know what it's like to not have a coat in the wintertime."

Mike Rallo, Director of Spiritual Life at Helping up Mission, said it means so much to their community to have the Ravens on hand, giving back.

"It means so much that the Ravens would come and even with the mindset that they have to give dignity back," Rallo said.

Roderick Downes, who battled addiction, is appreciative that caring community members handed out warm clothing.

"Wound up homeless because of alcohol, laying in the street gutters," he said. "Me being an alcoholic, I used to sell my coats so I could get me a drink."

But the coat Downes received Monday is different.