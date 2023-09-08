Former Gilman teacher accused of sexual assault released to 24/7 home confinement

Judge orders former Gilman teacher accused of sexual assault to 24/7 home confinement

BALTIMORE -- A former teacher at the Gilman School accused of sexual abuse and possession of child pornography can be released to 24/7 home confinement, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Bendann is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possessing child pornography.

The 38-year-old's release comes with strict conditions including that he is not allowed to use the internet.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Bendann had relationships with students, police said.

Investigators said at least one person described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor. Federal prosecutors allege he had explicit videos of a young man on his iCloud and tried to delete them.

Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant in February at Bendann's Towson home.

He was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, perverted practice and related offenses, but prosecutors dropped that case not long after he was federally indicted.

A hearing set for today to set the conditions of his release was postponed until September 14th.