Gervonta "Tank" Davis hires attorney Alex Spiro, known for representing celebrities

BALTIMORE -- Boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis has hired a lawyer who represents Elon Musk and other celebrities, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

The Banner obtained a motion on Saturday that showed Davis' latest attorney, Andrew Graham, had asked Alex Spiro to represent him in court.

Davis was recently instructed to serve the rest of his three-month sentence in a Baltimore City jail after he violated the terms of his house arrest by moving into a Four Seasons Hotel.

He had initially been sentenced to 90 days of home detention plus three years of probation over a hit-and-run incident that injured four people in 2020. He was also ordered to serve 200 hours of community service, too.

Davis allegedly didn't get permission to change his address before moving a week ago to the hotel and a $3.4 million condo in Silo Point, which is a luxury complex on Baltimore's waterfront.

In an exclusive video obtained by WJZ, the Lamborghini can be seen crashing into a fence. Then its occupants get out and take off.

The crash happened just days after Davis successfully defended his WBA Lightweight Championship. Fliers were circulated on social media about a celebration for Davis at a Baltimore nightclub earlier that night.

Davis is a boxing superstar, touting a perfect 29-0 record with 27 knockouts.