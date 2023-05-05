Champion boxer Gervonta Davis handed 90 day house arrest sentence in Baltimore hit & run

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore-native boxing star Gervonta Davis was sentenced Friday to 90 days of house arrest for a hit-and-run crash that injured four people in 2020.

Davis has also been ordered to serve 200 hours of community service.

The 28-year-old West Baltimore native was charged with 14 counts related to the November 2020 crash, including four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury.

Davis is accused of being behind the wheel of a Lamborghini that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington and Martin Luther King boulevards, struck another vehicle and fled the scene around 2 a.m. on November 5, 2020.

Four people inside the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not said to be serious.

In an exclusive video obtained by WJZ, the Lamborghini can be seen crashing into a fence. Then its occupants get out and take off.

The crash happened just days after Davis successfully defended his WBA Lightweight Championship. Fliers were circulated on social media about a celebration for Davis at a Baltimore nightclub earlier that night.

A law enforcement source told WJZ the crash happened less than 30 minutes after he left the club.

Davis has a perfect 29-0 boxing record with 27 knockouts.

His last fight, a hotly anticipated lightweight bout against Ryan Garcia two weeks ago, was fought in front of a sellout crowd of 20,842 at T-Mobile Arena. Davis beat Garcia by knockout in the seventh round.