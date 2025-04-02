Gas-powered leaf blowers banned in residential areas of Annapolis

Gas-powered leaf blowers are officially banned in residential areas of Annapolis.

Ordinance 28-83, passed by the Annapolis City Council in 2024, establishes maximum noise levels that vary by zone.

In residential areas, noise levels must not exceed 65 decibels during daytime hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and 55 decibels at night (10 p.m. to 7 a.m.). Commercial and industrial areas have higher thresholds.

City officials said the measure is aimed at reducing noise and air pollution to improve residents' quality of life. During the initial implementation period, warnings were issued instead of fines.

Enforcement will be handled by Department of Planning and Zoning inspectors, with escalating fines for repeat offenders.

Residents are asked not to confront leaf blower users directly, but to instead report violations to sustainability@annapolis.gov with details about the location, time, and offender.

Baltimore City also banned gas-powered leaf blowers in October 2024, after a 10-5 vote by the Baltimore City Council. The bill applies to residents, private contractors, and city workers in Baltimore.