Baltimore leaders vote to ban gas-powered leaf blowers. Here's when it starts.

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's city council voted on Monday to ban gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. The vote passed 10-5, according to councilmember Ryan Dorsey, who introduced the bill.

The bill now heads to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to sign.

The legislation applies to residents, private contractors, and city workers in Baltimore. Dorsey said Baltimore City and its contract workers will no longer use gas-powered leaf blowers after Dec. 15. Private use, including for landscaping professionals, will be limited to Oct 15 to Dec 15 of 2025 and 2026, and no more after that.

Gas-powered leaf-blower ban passes 10-5 and heads to the Mayor to sign.



Thank you to everybody who supported and advocated for this.



It’s a good day for the environment, health, and peace of mind. https://t.co/U73x6VBdmT — Ryan Dorsey (@ElectRyanDorsey) October 7, 2024

Dorsey says the bill follows a national trend of addressing pollution.

