Funeral held for former Morgan State basketball player Blake Bozeman killed in DC nightclub shooting

Funeral held for former Morgan State basketball player Blake Bozeman killed in DC nightclub shooting

Funeral held for former Morgan State basketball player Blake Bozeman killed in DC nightclub shooting

BALTIMORE - Friends, family and former teammates said their goodbyes to former Morgan State University basketball player Blake Bozeman, who was shot and killed last month at Cru Lounge in Washington D.C.

A funeral service was held Monday at Morgan State for Bozeman, who played at the university from 2011 to 2015.

The 31-year-old leaves behind his wife and three children, along with both of his parents. His father, Todd Bozeman, is Morgan State's all-time winningest coach Todd Bozeman.

Police are still looking for his killer.

There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Bozeman, a guard, averaged 12.3 points per game and played all 31 games as a senior for the Bears. He finished his career as No. 2 on the university's all-time minutes leaderboard, as well as No. 3 in 3-pointers made.

"The Morgan family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the Bozeman family and friends. Our family was an extension of his and he was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete," Morgan State University said in a statement.

Since he left the HBCU in Baltimore, he turned his focus toward giving back to the community.

His parents told WJLA that Blake was a realtor and mentor to student-athletes, teaching them about other opportunities outside of sports.

"Educating the young athletes on financial literacy and investing, he thought that was very important for them to know," Blake's mother Telethea told WJLA.

"Blake did a lot," Todd Bozeman added. "He was devoted to helping athletes transition. He started this group – it's called the Pivot Group, and it's about pivoting outside of athletics into the business world."