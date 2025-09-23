Funeral Tuesday for Maryland woman found dead along highway

Funeral to be held Tuesday for Dacara Thompson, missing Maryland woman found dead

The funeral for Dacara Thompson, a Maryland woman whose body was found along a highway last month after she was reported missing, is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Kettering Baptist Church in Upper Marlboro.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m.

Dacara Thompson found

Thompson's body was found in a grassy area off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, Aug. 31, nearly a week after her family reported her missing.

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, who authorities say is in the United States illegally, is accused of killing her and is being held without bail.

Charging documents allege Hernandez-Mendez threw her body from the U.S. 50 bridge into the South River, a drop of more than 30 feet.

Timeline of disappearance

On the night she went missing, Thompson's father, Daniel Thompson, said she left their Lanham home around 10 p.m.

Just before midnight, he said they exchanged text messages, in which she told him she was out getting gas.

Surveillance video later showed Thompson leaving her white Ford Edge SUV in Hyattsville and, after a brief conversation, getting into another vehicle, allegedly driven by Hernandez-Mendez.

Hernandez-Mendez is accused of driving her to a home in the 12000 block of Kembridge Drive in Bowie, where police said they believe he killed her in his bedroom.