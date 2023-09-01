Fuel spill prompts lane closures on I-695 outer loop in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- A fuel spill closed three lanes on the outer loop of I-695 Friday morning in Catonsville, officials said.
The Maryland State Highway Administration said commuters should expect major delays.
The circumstances of the spill were not immediately clear. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
