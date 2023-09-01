Fuel spill prompts lane closures on I-695 outer loop in Catonsville

BALTIMORE -- A fuel spill closed three lanes on the outer loop of I-695 Friday morning in Catonsville, officials said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said commuters should expect major delays.

The circumstances of the spill were not immediately clear. No injuries have been reported.

Update-3 lanes blocked on the OL of l-695 due to a fuel spill. Expect delays #WJZ pic.twitter.com/OYnepkWSr2 — Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) September 1, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.