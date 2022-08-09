Watch CBS News
Frontier offering nonstop flights from Baltimore to Las Vegas

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --  Feeling lucky? Frontier Airlines is now offering daily nonstop service between Baltimore and Las Vegas, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport announced Tuesday.

The low-fare carrier is offering one-way trips as low as $89 a ticket. The company also announced nonstop daily flights from Vegas between Buffalo, NY, Hartford, CT, and Kansas City, MO.

"This added service from Frontier offers low fares and new travel options for our passengers," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. "We welcome these new flights and look forward to working with Frontier to build upon its success in our market."

The new service will begins August 9. Find more information on Frontier's website.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 10:24 AM

