Friends, family, gather to remember slain Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson

BALTIMORE -- Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbye to a Hagerstown judge.

Andrew Wilkinson had his funeral at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church Friday, a little more than a week after he was shot and killed.

Those who knew him say his impact went far beyond his work as a Maryland Circuit Court Judge. Also, with the suspect in his killing found, there was some closure for them and Wilkinson's family.

It was a very somber morning in Hagerstown, as many filed in to pay their respects to Wilkinson.

Henry Foltz knew Wilkinson more as a dedicated coach with the Hagerstown Soccer Club. But, Wilkinson's involvement extended to other clubs and organizations.

"He was very involved in the community, and that's one of the things that was so great about him. He wasn't just involved with soccer," Foltz said.

Wilkinson was gunned down in his own driveway last Thursday, hours after he finalized the divorce of Pedro Argote. He also denied Argote custody of his children.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified Argote as the suspect, eventually finding his body in an area around Williamsport Thursday.

Argote was found dead within a mile of where authorities found his car last weekend.

Former state delegate Neil Parrott said with Argote found, it helped give some closure to the situation. However, the pain over Wilkinson's loss is still too fresh.

"I think it does bring some relief, especially to his family. The threat's not there," Parrott said. "The threat to the community's not there, but, [it's] just a very sad situation."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is working to find better ways to protect judges to prevent this from ever happening again.