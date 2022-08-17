Friend remembers Maryland filmmakers killed in Delaware crash

BALTIMORE -- Two Maryland filmmakers lost their lives last week in a crash on a major highway in Delaware.

Martin Whittier and Nate Brubaker were pinned inside their car as it went up in flames after they were hit by a box truck.

Seth Herzog, a friend of the filmmakers, said they were coming home from an event in Philadelphia.

"I feel like I still don't really believe it," he said.

Whittier, 37, and Brubaker, 27, were killed Thursday night about 10:20 p.m., police said. The two men were sitting in a stalled BMW on I-95 in Delaware.

They were struck from behind by a truck, pushing their car toward the right shoulder.

Investigators said the truck caught fire, pinning the men inside the car and killing them

Herzog said a lot of people in the local film scene looked up to Whittier and Nate Brubaker

Brubaker started off his career shooting videos before later launching Rock Shore Media.

He's also known for creating the first large-scale LED wall for the region.

"If you didn't know his name now, it feels like you would've in a year. He was really just starting his journey" said Herzog.

Whittier owned a rental camera equipment company and was known for helping young artists looking for their big break.

"I owe Martin a lot," said Herzog. "He took a chance on me the same way he took a chance on a lot of younger technicians and artists."

Though both men are now gone, Herzog said their legacy will live on in the local film community.

"It feels like even though they're not here with us that they are going to be a part of this whole sphere of the world for a long time," he said.

Police said the driver of the truck was not injured.

Whittier leaves behind a wife and two kids, while Brubaker leaves behind a fiancée.

They were set to get married this fall.