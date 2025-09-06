Free doula program at Johns Hopkins Hospital provides mothers with a more supportive birth experience

Johns Hopkins University's School of Nursing provides a free program called the Birth Companions, offering doulas for expecting mothers seeking a more supportive birth experience.

Stephanie, a Maryland resident, is a new mom who has recently completed the program.

"When your hormones are going crazy and all that stuff. It's nice to know that you can go back to somebody who understands what you're going through," said Stephanie, a new mother and recipient of Birth Companion services.

Stephanie told WJZ she applied when she was about three months pregnant, and a few weeks later, she was matched with two nursing students who'd later become her doulas.

Birth Companions is a program where Johns Hopkins nursing students train and offer free doula services to expecting mothers in the greater Baltimore area.

"There's two components, there's the course and there's the program. So students have to take the course in order to be part of the program," explained Dr. Laura Lucas, an assistant professor and coordinator of the program. "We're going into our 27th year. It was originally just an interest by a couple of students."

Lucas, however, explained that her students are not meant to replace the medical staff at hospitals. They instead act as a bridge and advocate for the patient.

What is a doula?

"Doulas provide informational support, emotional support, and physical support during labor and birth, and that's our focus. It's to provide that support during labor and the birth," Lucas explained.

Shiauna Ledbetter is a recent graduate of the Johns Hopkins nursing program, who participated in and completed the Birth Companions program.

"You are their one person, so you're their support," Ledbetter told WJZ's Janay Reece. "We've gotten to know the mom pretty well prior to their labor process. So, we have a meeting with them, we kind of go through what do you want your birth to look like."

Maryland hospitals offer doula support

In April 2025, Governor Wes Moore signed the Hospitals and Medical Professionals Liability Insurance Obstetric Services Policy, also known as the Doula & Birth Policy Transparency Act.

The bill requires all hospitals in Maryland to establish and maintain policies that allow certified doulas to be present during childbirth, prioritize newborn bonding with the family, and obtain informed consent for significant medical interventions.

This makes the Birth Companions program, its students, and services more accessible to mothers who may want to utilize doulas at hospitals across Maryland.

"She knows her body best, so if she voices that she thinks something's going wrong, we're that ear to listen and, you know, support her no matter what," said Ledbetter.

If you are an expecting mother or student interested in the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Birth Companions program, you can learn more by visiting their website.